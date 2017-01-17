Current Issue
The Imaging Channel
1
Major Earthquakes and Little Tremors Both Shake the Earth: Looking Back at 2016’s Foundational Shifts
by Amy Weiss, The Imaging Channel
Each year as we approach another turn of the calendar, we, like almost every other media outlet in existence, take a look back at the past year for a bit of a retrospective. Whether mainstream news media or industry-specific publications, it is traditional to examine the previous 11.5 months or so and take stock of where we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going. In this way — perhaps one of the only ways — 2016 is no exception.
Channel News
- Ricoh Announces New Color A4 MFPs
- Global EFI Customers Jumpstart their Business Opportunities in 2017 at Sold-out Connect Conference
- Ricoh Acquires Avanti Computer Systems Limited
- OKI Data Americas Adds New MFP and Color Printer for the BTA Channel
- Epson Introduces the Fastest Portable Document Scanner in Its Class
- Canon’s Third Generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE Platform Expands Once Again with imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 Series
Blogs
by Kevin Craine | 01-17-2017 Companies spend millions of dollars to send millions of customer statements each and every month. While the stats and numbers can vary, let’s assume that it costs your company approximately one dollar to print a simple, one-page statement. Then add to...
by Patricia Ames | 01-10-2017 You can play video games on your MFP. OK, it’s not a standard feature, but with a little ingenuity, it can be (and has been) done. So if that's possible, just imagine what else they can do.
by Amy Weiss | 01-06-2017 Spend any amount of time in a healthcare setting — a hospital, doctor’s office, surgical center or rehab facility, for example — and you’ll quickly realize a few things: medicine has come a long way, hospital coffee has not, and communication is...