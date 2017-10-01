Current Issue
Major Earthquakes and Little Tremors Both Shake the Earth: Looking Back at 2016’s Foundational Shifts
by Amy Weiss, The Imaging Channel
Each year as we approach another turn of the calendar, we, like almost every other media outlet in existence, take a look back at the past year for a bit of a retrospective. Whether mainstream news media or industry-specific publications, it is traditional to examine the previous 11.5 months or so and take stock of where we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going. In this way — perhaps one of the only ways — 2016 is no exception.
by Patricia Ames | 01-10-2017 You can play video games on your MFP. OK, it’s not a standard feature, but with a little ingenuity, it can be (and has been) done. So if that's possible, just imagine what else they can do.
by Amy Weiss | 01-06-2017 Spend any amount of time in a healthcare setting — a hospital, doctor’s office, surgical center or rehab facility, for example — and you’ll quickly realize a few things: medicine has come a long way, hospital coffee has not, and communication is...
by Henning Volkmer | 01-03-2017 With cyber attacks on the rise, customers are often more interested in talking about comprehensive security than printing. To meet this challenge, you need to get your audience’s attention and learn how to shift the conversation to achieve your...