Current Issue

by Brad Roderick



The year 2017 is officially underway and the pages of the calendar are rapidly being filled in. Flip to December 31, 2017. What do you see besides the words “New Year’s Eve”? Nothing? Take a minute and write (or type) “Annual Review.” Go ahead, I will wait. All done? Great. Now flip to the last day of March, June and September. On each of those days, plug in the words “Quarterly Review.” Now, do the same for the last day of each month, writing “Monthly Review.”

