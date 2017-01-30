Current Issue

Five Cool New Marketing Trends For 2017 (and One Old School Resurgence)

Amesby Patricia Ames

New year, new tools and solutions to try. Here’s a list of some of the hottest new trends in marketing to help jump start your activities in 2017. And if trying something new seems too daunting, we’ve got a great throwback resurfacing that you can focus on.

Channel News

Blogs

The Post-Transactional Era: Dealers Need Partners, Not Vendors
Luke Goldberg

by Luke Goldberg | 01-30-2017 The days of selling boxes are slowly fading. In response to a shifting marketplace, dealers are abandoning their transactional-based models for a solutions-based alternative. Many independent dealers are venturing beyond MPS into selling, managing, and in...

Top Five Reasons Why Companies are Switching to Managed IT Services Providers
Ben Bohman

by Ben Bohman | 01-25-2017 There are several reasons why companies today are switching to managed IT services providers. Following are just a few.

Making the Most of White Space
Kevin Craine

by Kevin Craine | 01-17-2017 Companies spend millions of dollars to send millions of customer statements each and every month. While the stats and numbers can vary, let’s assume that it costs your company approximately one dollar to print a simple, one-page statement. Then add to...